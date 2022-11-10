Danzaria said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the action was to enable the lawmakers attend to urgent legislative issues.
Reps to resume plenary on Nov. 14
The House of Representatives, has rescheduled its resumption date for plenary from Nov. 15 to Nov. 14, the Clerk, Mr Yahaya Danzaria has said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the House adjourned plenary on Oct. 12 after it passed for second reading the 2023 appropriation bill.
