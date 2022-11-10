RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps to resume plenary on Nov. 14

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives, has rescheduled its resumption date for plenary from Nov. 15 to Nov. 14, the Clerk, Mr Yahaya Danzaria has said.

Danzaria said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the action was to enable the lawmakers attend to urgent legislative issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the House adjourned plenary on Oct. 12 after it passed for second reading the 2023 appropriation bill.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reps to resume plenary on Nov. 14

