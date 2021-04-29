RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps to investigate N500m earmarked for rebuilding Chibok secondary school

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the N500 million safe school initiative fund earmarked for rebuilding Government Secondary School Chibok, Borno state.

Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State 
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resolution was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Satomi Ahmed, at plenary.

Moving the motion, Ahmed recalled that 230 girls from the school were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists who also vandalised the school in 2014.

The lawmaker recalled that the terrorist act attracted national and international condemnation and led to the formation of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement by a coalition of Civil Society and Human Rights organisations.

Ahmed said that the Federal Government, under the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, announced a N500 million fund to rebuild the school.

According to the lawmaker, the school, when rebuilt and fully rehabilitated, was expected to have a state of the art library, a laboratory, a computer and ICT Centre, a sports arena and a clinic.

“Seven years after the foundation laying ceremony of the Safe School Initiative and announcement of a N500 million Fund by the government for the rehabilitation of the Chibok School, nothing has been done in the school and the school has remained closed.

“There is a need for a detailed investigation of what happened to the N500 million Chibok School Rebuilding Fund and the Safe School Initiative,” Ahmed said.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, said that the committee should report back in four weeks for further legislative actions.

