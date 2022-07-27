RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps to intervene in ASUU strike

The House of Representatives has resolved to intervene in the on-going dispute between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government.

Rep. Muhammad Wudil, Chairman, House Committee on Labour, said this when he and other house members received the protesting Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions on Wednesday in Abuja.

The NLC and its affiliate unions were on a solidarity protest over ASUU’s unending strike to the National Assembly.

Wudil said that since the beginning of the strike, the house had been consulting with relevant stakeholders with a view to ending the strike.

The lawmaker assured the protesting unions that the national assembly would invite all the stakeholders to see how the dispute could be resolved.

Presenting the report of the meeting at the plenary, Wudil said that the NLC made a seven-point demand, adding that the engagement with the congress was fruitful.

Earlier, the NLC Chairman, Mr Ayuba Waba, said that they were in the national assembly to register their protest on the lingering ASUU strike.

He expressed the union’s support for ASUU, adding that Nigerian university lecturers were the least paid in Africa.

He said that if nothing was done after the protest, their next line of action of labour would be to embark on a three-day national protest with strike.

