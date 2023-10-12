ADVERTISEMENT
Reps to consider use of concrete in road construction in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reps to consider use of concrete in road construction [ChannelsTV]

Rep. Akin Alabi, the Chairman of the Committee said this at its inaugural meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

“The use of concrete may be considered and adopted by the committee for road construction against the use of asphalt which has led to the deplorable state of road infrastructure in the country,” he said.

He said that the committee would ensure proper oversight of the Ministry of Works and its parastatals to ensure contracts for road construction and rehabilitation were properly executed.

He pointed out that Order 8 (B) Rule 109 of the House Rules gave the Committee powers to oversight the Ministry of Works and its parastatals agencies.

This he said was to ensure that there was value for funds expended on road construction and rehabilitation.

He stated that the committee which had representatives from all 36 states and the FCT plans to be more focused on its responsibilities due to the challenges in the road sector.

Reps to consider use of concrete in road construction in Nigeria

