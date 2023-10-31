ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps summon NIGCOMSAT, NUPRE, others over ₦20.853bn audit query

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agencies were summoned due to their absence during a committee sitting aimed at addressing the audit queries against them.

Reps summon NIGCOMSAT, NUPRE, others over ₦20.853bn audit query [The Guardian Nigeria]
Reps summon NIGCOMSAT, NUPRE, others over ₦20.853bn audit query [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Other agencies included in this action are the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and three other entities. The committee, led by Rep Bamidele Salam, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum for these agencies to appear before it.

The audit queries, totaling ₦20.853 billion, were raised against these agencies by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation. Notable among the summoned agencies are the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and the Federal University of Petroleum Studies in Effurum, Delta State.

Salam emphasised that this decision followed the agencies’ absence during a committee sitting aimed at addressing the audit queries against them. He also issued a stern warning, stating that this invitation represents the final notice before a warrant of arrest could be issued against the heads of these agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the six invited entities, only the Rural Electrification Agency sent letters to the committee requesting that the Chief Executive Officer be excused from attending the hearing. Furthermore, the investigation encompassed the scrutiny of cash advances and the proper allocation of funds budgeted by the House for some of these agencies.

Salam declared, “We are going to use our constitutional power to ensure that every kobo spent by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) is prudently utilized.”

The committee members previously expressed their dissatisfaction with the attitude of heads of some government agencies towards parliamentary invitations and called for appropriate sanctions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appeal Court affirms Natasha winner of Kogi central senatorial seat

Appeal Court affirms Natasha winner of Kogi central senatorial seat

NYSC deploys 1,487 corps members to Gombe State

NYSC deploys 1,487 corps members to Gombe State

Naira Marley, Sam Larry file lawsuit demanding ₦40M damages over police detention

Naira Marley, Sam Larry file lawsuit demanding ₦40M damages over police detention

Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund registration portal is fake - Betta Edu

Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund registration portal is fake - Betta Edu

Nigerian Railways to begin e-ticketing for Lagos-Ibadan, Warri on Wednesday

Nigerian Railways to begin e-ticketing for Lagos-Ibadan, Warri on Wednesday

Kebbi State Govt reassigns 4 permanent secretaries

Kebbi State Govt reassigns 4 permanent secretaries

Power sector privatisation failed - Tinubu calls for urgent recapitalisation

Power sector privatisation failed - Tinubu calls for urgent recapitalisation

Reps summon NIGCOMSAT, NUPRE, others over ₦20.853bn audit query

Reps summon NIGCOMSAT, NUPRE, others over ₦20.853bn audit query

Is it his birthday? - Netizens react to video of water canister shooting at Fubara

Is it his birthday? - Netizens react to video of water canister shooting at Fubara

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu