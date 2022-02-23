RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps summon Minister over failure to defend 2022 amended appropriation Act

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs has summoned the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyema over his failure to defend the proposed amendment to the 2022 Appropriation Act

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]
Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Rep. Buba Yakubu, the Chairman of the Committee summoned the Minister on Wednesday in Abuja during the committee meeting.

Recommended articles

He said that the Minister was invited to appear before the committee to explain why the ministry was asking for an amended budget for the ministry in the proposed amendment appropriation Act which was sent to the House by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He cautioned the Minister for failing to appear before the committee to defend its previous budget, adding that such would no longer be tolerated.

”In spite of the non appearance to defend its previous budget, the committee had allowed it to pass,” the lawmaker, said.

He said, ”it behoves on the minster to provide detailed explanations on its demand for amendment of the 2022 appropriation as it affects the Ministry.”

This, according to him is in view of the fact that the committee had discovered in its scrutiny of the budget that funds were allocated to mission buildings and staff accommodation .

He added that where those embassies had in place adequate provisions and school fees, adding that supplements were provided where schools were free in public schools in English speaking host countries.

”There is need at this point to clearly state that all funds the Committee re-appropriated from such Sub-heads as rents and School fees/Education Supplements in the 2022 appropriations Act became necessary.

“This is because the Committee discovered that accommodation for office space and living quarters exist in places like Accra, Ghana, and other Missions where these funds had been allocated,” he said.

He said, ”it was against the law for the Ministry or anyone else to transfer and expend funds under one sub-head to another sub-head without virement or corrigendum.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to buy cattle worth N2bn to boost animal production in Taraba

FG to buy cattle worth N2bn to boost animal production in Taraba

Senate urges FG to declare suspected terrorists’ leaders wanted

Senate urges FG to declare suspected terrorists’ leaders wanted

Reps summon Minister over failure to defend 2022 amended appropriation Act

Reps summon Minister over failure to defend 2022 amended appropriation Act

APC's zoning arrangement won't save them in 2023 - Gov Mohammed

APC's zoning arrangement won't save them in 2023 - Gov Mohammed

Group decries PDP’s silence on Buhari's ‘misrule’, urges party to wake up

Group decries PDP’s silence on Buhari's ‘misrule’, urges party to wake up

Senator Nasiha emerges Zamfara new Deputy Governor after Gusau's ouster

Senator Nasiha emerges Zamfara new Deputy Governor after Gusau's ouster

App to help Nigerians report power outage to launch soon

App to help Nigerians report power outage to launch soon

PDP member killed during party's congress in Osun

PDP member killed during party's congress in Osun

US agency plans to provide $33.3m to Nigeria to fight COVID-19

US agency plans to provide $33.3m to Nigeria to fight COVID-19

Trending

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari [NPF]

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs