Reps summon Minister, DG over delay in releasing national ID card since 2012

News Agency Of Nigeria

The house urged the committees on Population and Anti-Corruption to report their findings back to the house within four weeks, for further legislative action.

House of reps passes 2024 Appropriation Bill for second reading. [Punch]
House of reps passes 2024 Appropriation Bill for second reading. [Punch]

Also summoned is the Director-General, National Identity Card Management Commission, Abisoye Coker-Odusote.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Muhammed Shehu (PDP-Bauchi) at the plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

The motion is titled: “Need to Investigate the National Identity Cards released from 2012 to date.”

The house said the mission was to find out the reason behind the delay in issuing the national identity card.

Shehu said that in spite of the availability of resources for rapid production and electoral transparency; Nigerians have continued to encounter obstacles to updating their information with the National Identity Card Management Commission’s database.

He said this was due to a lack of attention from the government and ineffective service delivery.

He said despite receiving annual budgetary allocations in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to fulfil its mandate, efforts to produce and release national identity cards had been unsuccessful.

This, according to him, required urgent intervention, and attention of the Federal Government.

He said that government intervention in restructuring the commission was necessary for effective service delivery, and to revitalise the commission’s operations as well as reaffirm its goal.

This, he said, was to provide accurate data and identification documents to the citizens, thus restoring the confidence of the Nigerian populace.

Reps summon Minister, DG over delay in releasing national ID card since 2012

