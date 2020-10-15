An ad hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives has summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed over the ongoing protests against the recently-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The IGP is to appear before the special panel on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

For over a week, Nigerian youths have been protesting and demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

However, despite the dissolution of SARS by the IGP, the nationwide protests have intensified.

Details later…