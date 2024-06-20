ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps summon AGIP over failure to pay ₦80m owed indigenous contractor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaking on the issue, a member of the committee, Rep. Matthew Nwogwu, said that the non-appearance of AGIP was disrespectful.

House of Representatives members during plenary session. [ThisDay]
House of Representatives members during plenary session. [ThisDay]

Recommended articles

Rep. Michael Etaba, Chairman of the Committee expressed displeasure over non-payment and non-appearance of AGIP oil at its investigative hearing in Abuja on Thursday.

De Coon is an indigenous company, run by Prof Nelson Onubogu, the managing director and chief executive officer of the company.

He said that not paying an indigenous company for a job well done and patronising foreigners for the same job was unfortunate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee added that the act was capable of frustrating indigenous contractors, adding that it would not augur well to drive Nigeria out of business while encouraging foreigners.

He stated that it was high time Nigerians began to take themselves seriously.

Speaking on the issue, a member of the committee, Rep. Matthew Nwogwu, said that the non-appearance of AGIP was disrespectful.

“It’s unfortunate that people who are supposed to be accountable to Nigerians are not.

“When a committee like this is mandated by the constitution to handle issues concerning the lives of Nigerians, it summons an organisation but the refusal should call for worry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know who is protecting who but no one is above the law; the only people who have immunity are the governor and President."

Onubogu, in his response, said the invitation was well advertised in the media, adding that AGIP deliberately shunned the public hearing.

He said the matter started more than five years ago, adding that a situation where a Nigerian company was being strangled by an Italian firm was unfortunate.

According to him, they owe my company over 80 million dollars paid by NNPCL. The NNPCL has paid the money but it was diverted out of Nigeria.

“AGIP Oil Company used some cronies to take this money out of Nigeria, and they refused to pay the Nigerian company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“AGIP took all my cancelled contracts and gave them to my staff while they were working for me.

“All I am saying here is that AGIP should pay my money; AGIP should be mandated by the NNPCL to pay my money."

He, however, said that he would not settle for anything other than to get his full money.

“I don’t believe in the middle ground; the right thing should be done; they owe me, and they should pay my money and restore all my contracts as awarded to me.

“There are rules and regulations for terminating and awarding contracts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he was ready for a peaceful resolution of the impasse, provided AGIP obeyed, adding that no one could tell him to forgo his money.

Onubogu said that he believed that justice must be done in the matter.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano govt insists Sanusi remains Emir despite court order

Kano govt insists Sanusi remains Emir despite court order

Lagos community protests over Lagos-Calabar road alignment, begs Tinubu

Lagos community protests over Lagos-Calabar road alignment, begs Tinubu

The negative narrative about Rivers being in crisis misguided - Fubara

The negative narrative about Rivers being in crisis misguided - Fubara

Aggrieved APC aspirant declares support for Aiyedatiwa ahead of Ondo guber poll

Aggrieved APC aspirant declares support for Aiyedatiwa ahead of Ondo guber poll

Reps summon AGIP over failure to pay ₦80m owed indigenous contractor

Reps summon AGIP over failure to pay ₦80m owed indigenous contractor

Gov Abiodun allocates farmlands to 26 Ogun lawmakers to boost food security

Gov Abiodun allocates farmlands to 26 Ogun lawmakers to boost food security

Police arrest 5 suspected Kidnappers, 1 car snatcher in Kaduna

Police arrest 5 suspected Kidnappers, 1 car snatcher in Kaduna

Gov Ododo signs 7 bills into law in 1 day

Gov Ododo signs 7 bills into law in 1 day

WAEC to gradually eliminate use of papers in examinations

WAEC to gradually eliminate use of papers in examinations

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Pulse.ng]

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders [Businessday NG]

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case