Reps set up committees to determine fuel consumption, state of refineries

Gbajabiamila said it was important to know the state of the nation’s refineries and the planned subsidy removal to understand whether the planned removal was right or wrong.

The 14-man committee on the amount of fuel consumed per day will be chaired by Rep. Abdulganiyu Johnson (APC-Lagos), while that of the state of Nigeria refineries is to be chaired by Rep. Abdullahi Ningi (APC-Bauchi).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which became an Act after it was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, it was expected that subsidy would go.

Worried by the incessant planned removal of subsidy and the state of the nation’s refineries, the House decided to set up the 14-man committee for each to investigate the issues.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, said the Federal Government was not in a hurry to remove subsidy on petroleum products.