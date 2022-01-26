RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps set up committees to determine fuel consumption, state of refineries

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives has set up a 14-man committee to investigate the quantity of fuel consumption in the country daily and determine the state of the nation’s refineries.

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]
Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, said the move became necessary following planned removal of subsidy by the Federal Government on Wednesday in Abuja during the plenary.

Recommended articles

Gbajabiamila said it was important to know the state of the nation’s refineries and the planned subsidy removal to understand whether the planned removal was right or wrong.

The 14-man committee on the amount of fuel consumed per day will be chaired by Rep. Abdulganiyu Johnson (APC-Lagos), while that of the state of Nigeria refineries is to be chaired by Rep. Abdullahi Ningi (APC-Bauchi).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which became an Act after it was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, it was expected that subsidy would go.

Worried by the incessant planned removal of subsidy and the state of the nation’s refineries, the House decided to set up the 14-man committee for each to investigate the issues.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, said the Federal Government was not in a hurry to remove subsidy on petroleum products.

The president, on Tuesday approved the suspension of the removal of fuel subsidy until further notice and proposed an 18 months extension to the National Assembly for the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) that was billed to go into effect this February.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps set up committees to determine fuel consumption, state of refineries

Reps set up committees to determine fuel consumption, state of refineries

NDLEA seizes 4,858kg of illicit drugs, convicts 123 in Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba

NDLEA seizes 4,858kg of illicit drugs, convicts 123 in Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba

Gov Mohammed calls for unity among Bauchi PDP members

Gov Mohammed calls for unity among Bauchi PDP members

Understanding Nigerian discrimination against persons with disabilities (Prohibition) Act (2018), notably known as Nigeria disability rights acts

Understanding Nigerian discrimination against persons with disabilities (Prohibition) Act (2018), notably known as Nigeria disability rights acts

Gov Ortom fires back, asks presidency to tackle issues and stop mudslinging

Gov Ortom fires back, asks presidency to tackle issues and stop mudslinging

NAHCON urges Saudi Arabia to reverse direct entry ban on Nigeria

NAHCON urges Saudi Arabia to reverse direct entry ban on Nigeria

Tinubu remains man to beat in 2023– Lagos APC spokesman

Tinubu remains man to beat in 2023– Lagos APC spokesman

COAS Yahaya's war strategy responsible for recent successes - Nigerian Army

COAS Yahaya's war strategy responsible for recent successes - Nigerian Army

Fix refineries before removing subsidy – NLC tells FG

Fix refineries before removing subsidy – NLC tells FG

Trending

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.