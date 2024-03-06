ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps say Nigerian workers need ₦100k minimum wage to survive harsh economy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker said that unless immediate and pragmatic steps were taken to improve the income of Nigerians, more citizens would go down the economic line.

House of Reps
House of Reps

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to ensure payment of a living wage to all workers in the country.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by 35 members, at a plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Presenting the motion, Rep. Aliyu Madaki (NNPP-Kano State) said that the rising rate of inflation in the country had made it difficult for an average Nigerian to afford basic needs, such as food, water, housing, education, healthcare, transportation and clothing.

He said that the rising inflation rate in the country also had negative effects on the cost of living, with the cost of food, accommodation, education and transportation skyrocketing.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the lawmaker, Nigeria is a signatory to the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He quoted Article 23 of the declaration as stating that every individual working had the right to just and favourable remuneration to ensure such a person and his/her family exist in dignity.

Madaki said that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) had a 2030 achievement deadline, adding that eight out of the 17 SDGs required the payment of a living wage to be achieved.

The lawmaker said that according to the World Bank report, low purchasing power in the country, occasioned by a high inflationary rate, has led to an increase in poverty across the country.

Madaki recalled that the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, had, at an event, said that only a living wage that could ameliorate the insecurity and corruption pervading the country, was required at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recall when the fuel subsidy was removed in May 2023, the Federal Government offered palliatives to cushion its effects.

“However, the ameliorative effect of this measure has been overtaken by the continued rise in the cost of goods and services.

“We are aware that a wage award was granted by the president recently, but the purchasing power is low, owing to the continued rise in the cost of living in the country and the fall of the naira.

“We are also aware that Trade Economics in 2018 reported the living wage for an individual Nigerian and a Nigerian family to be N43,200 per month and N137,600 per month, respectively. This was a pre-subsidy removal report.

“Further note that presently, no labourer can live in Nigeria with a wage of less than N100,000.00,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker said that unless immediate and pragmatic steps were taken to improve the income of Nigerians, more citizens would go down the economic line, with the poor population increasing.

According to him, this, in effect, will lead to desperation and loss of faith in the government.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, said that the outcome of the process would be sent to the Senate for concurrence.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k

Police uncover 300 inmates in Kano prison without proper documentation

Police uncover 300 inmates in Kano prison without proper documentation

FCTA insists on crushing All commercial motorcycles impounded in Abuja

FCTA insists on crushing All commercial motorcycles impounded in Abuja

Tinubu signs executive orders for oil, gas investments

Tinubu signs executive orders for oil, gas investments

NASS leadership to meet Tinubu over insecurity

NASS leadership to meet Tinubu over insecurity

Reps say Nigerian workers need ₦100k minimum wage to survive harsh economy

Reps say Nigerian workers need ₦100k minimum wage to survive harsh economy

Tinubu needs to tell Nigerians the truth about petrol subsidy - Obanikoro

Tinubu needs to tell Nigerians the truth about petrol subsidy - Obanikoro

Obi is finding it difficult to sleep at night as hunger, insecurity spread

Obi is finding it difficult to sleep at night as hunger, insecurity spread

Tinubu doesn't agree that Nigeria's economy is in distress

Tinubu doesn't agree that Nigeria's economy is in distress

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Pro-Tinubu CSOs ask NLC to engage FG instead of staging 'unnecessary protests'

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu launches handbook to close wage gaps between Nigerians, foreigners

Army troops reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest cattle rustlers in Plateau

Army troops reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest cattle rustlers in Plateau

NAFDAC shuts down unregistered sachet water factories in Anambra [Nairametrics]

NAFDAC shuts down unregistered sachet water factories in Anambra