Reps say Nigerian workers need ₦100k minimum wage to survive harsh economy

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by 35 members, at a plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Presenting the motion, Rep. Aliyu Madaki (NNPP-Kano State) said that the rising rate of inflation in the country had made it difficult for an average Nigerian to afford basic needs, such as food, water, housing, education, healthcare, transportation and clothing.

He said that the rising inflation rate in the country also had negative effects on the cost of living, with the cost of food, accommodation, education and transportation skyrocketing.

According to the lawmaker, Nigeria is a signatory to the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He quoted Article 23 of the declaration as stating that every individual working had the right to just and favourable remuneration to ensure such a person and his/her family exist in dignity.

Madaki said that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) had a 2030 achievement deadline, adding that eight out of the 17 SDGs required the payment of a living wage to be achieved.

The lawmaker said that according to the World Bank report, low purchasing power in the country, occasioned by a high inflationary rate, has led to an increase in poverty across the country.

Madaki recalled that the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, had, at an event, said that only a living wage that could ameliorate the insecurity and corruption pervading the country, was required at this time.

“Recall when the fuel subsidy was removed in May 2023, the Federal Government offered palliatives to cushion its effects.

“However, the ameliorative effect of this measure has been overtaken by the continued rise in the cost of goods and services.

“We are aware that a wage award was granted by the president recently, but the purchasing power is low, owing to the continued rise in the cost of living in the country and the fall of the naira.

“We are also aware that Trade Economics in 2018 reported the living wage for an individual Nigerian and a Nigerian family to be N43,200 per month and N137,600 per month, respectively. This was a pre-subsidy removal report.

“Further note that presently, no labourer can live in Nigeria with a wage of less than N100,000.00,” he said.

The lawmaker said that unless immediate and pragmatic steps were taken to improve the income of Nigerians, more citizens would go down the economic line, with the poor population increasing.

According to him, this, in effect, will lead to desperation and loss of faith in the government.