Reps reject motion to lift Twitter suspension

But the lawmakers supported the Federal Government’s decision to dialogue with the tech company.

The lawmakers were said to have taken the decision after the chairman of the house committee on information, national orientation, ethics and values, Olusegun Odebunmi moved a motion for the consideration of the committee’s report.

The reps had mandated four of its committees to summon the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to explain the circumstances behind the restriction on Twitter’s operations.

But when Lai appeared before the panel on June 22, the minister said that Twitter operation in Nigeria was not permissible.

However, when the report was being considered on Thursday, July 1, the house was thrown into a frenzy as deputy speaker of the house, Idris Wase tackled Odebunmi over the report.

Wase argued that the National Security Adviser (NSA) was not invited to participate at the investigative hearing.

Responding, Odebunmi said the NSA was represented.

Corroborating Odebunmi, the speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila said the hearing was conducted publicly.

He said, “I will address the salient points. The reasons have been addressed. Lai Mohammed was invited. It wasn’t done in secret. It was well covered by radio, TV, papers. Whatever side we are on, the committee invited the minister.”

But the house deputy minority leader, Toby Okechuchwu, opposed the recommendations, adding that the report should not be considered.

“The committee has not done a prudent work, and because they have not asked the parliament to take a resolution on this, it speaks to no issue.

“I will say that this report should not be considered. Why is there no legal angle to the decision on these other social media groups? They should go back and do a thorough job,” he said.

Okechukwu therefore asked the Federal Government to lift the ban on Twitter while urging the FG to consider the plights of Nigerians.

But his demand was, however, rejected.

The lawmakers thereafter adopted the recommendations of the report after it was put to a voice vote.

Below are the six recommendations as adopted by the house:

(i) That time be allowed for the federal government of Nigeria and Twitter to enter into the dialogue process that is already ongoing, so as to create room for amicable settlement on the matter;

(ii) That relevant government institutions such as the National Broadcasting Commission, Nigeria

Communication Satellite, etc., should be alive to their mandate by doing the needful to avoid future occurrence of this nature;

(iii) That the federal government should take into cognizance the negative effects of the Twitter suspension on Nigerians who depends on the platform for their livelihood;

vi) That the federal government should be pro-active in their interface with Twitter so as to come up with timely resolution on the matter;

(v) That freedom of expression is not absolute anywhere in the world. This is because security and freedom of expression sometimes present contending interests. Therefore, national

security must be guaranteed at all times as much as the right to free speech must be protected;