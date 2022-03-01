The House of Representatives has rejected the bill for a constitutional life pension to Senate President, Speaker, and their Deputies.
Reps reject life pension for Senate President, Speaker, Deputies
162 House of Representatives members voted for the provision.
Recommended articles
162 members of the House of Representatives voted for the provision, three members abstained, while 193 voted against it.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng