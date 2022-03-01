RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps reject life pension for Senate President, Speaker, Deputies

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

162 House of Representatives members voted for the provision.

Nigeria House of Reps. (Punch)
Nigeria House of Reps. (Punch)

The House of Representatives has rejected the bill for a constitutional life pension to Senate President, Speaker, and their Deputies.

Recommended articles

162 members of the House of Representatives voted for the provision, three members abstained, while 193 voted against it.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps reject life pension for Senate President, Speaker, Deputies

Reps reject life pension for Senate President, Speaker, Deputies

Senate passes bill to grant financial autonomy to Local Govt

Senate passes bill to grant financial autonomy to Local Govt

Again, Buhari asks National Assembly to amend Electoral Act

Again, Buhari asks National Assembly to amend Electoral Act

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sanctions may not deter Putin – Don

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sanctions may not deter Putin – Don

Constitution Amendment: Senate begins electronic voting on 68 amendment bills

Constitution Amendment: Senate begins electronic voting on 68 amendment bills

Omoyele Sowore joins 2023 presidential race

Omoyele Sowore joins 2023 presidential race

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

Russia-Ukraine war: Implications for African development

Russia-Ukraine war: Implications for African development

Peace talk between Russia and Ukraine results in heavier airstrikes

Peace talk between Russia and Ukraine results in "heavier airstrikes"

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja