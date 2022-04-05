Reps probe perm secretaries’ age falsification and service elongation

The committee has reached out via a letter to the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Tukur Ingawa, and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, to demand all available records of the permanent secretaries, directors and other officials listed in the petition.

The petition upon which the probe is based was filed by a Civil Society Organisation, Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, dated March 11, 2021, and addressed to the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, which was read on the floor of the House.

The three-page petition was signed by the society's President, Sola Williams; and Secretary, Victoria Abam.

The petition read in part, “We wish to ask the House of Representatives through her Committee on Public Petitions to investigate the various allegations of irregularities and illegalities being perpetuated by Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Assistant Directors in the Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Parastatals and supervised by Federal Civil Service Commission and Head of Civil Service of the Federation between 2015 and 2022.

“We the petitioners, through an intelligence gathering and research, have discovered falsification and doctoring of documents by some Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Assistant Directors in the various ministries like Ministries of Agric, Sports, Head of Service office manned by I. A. Mairiga, Public Service Commission, especially office of recruitment and appointment manned by Ibrahim Anjuga, State House Asokoro; Ministries of Power, Environment, Special Duties, Labour and Productivity and some agencies and parastatals.

“That surprisingly the above irregularities are being superintended knowingly or unknowingly by the Federal Civil Service Commission (Recruitment and Appointment Section).

“Therefore, Mr. Speaker, your Committee on Public Petitions must unravel these irregularities by requesting the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service and the Head of Service to produce a comprehensive list of the Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Assistant Directors in the above ministries, departments, agencies and parastatals for scrutiny and investigation.”