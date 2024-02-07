ADVERTISEMENT
Reps pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill for second reading

Bayo Wahab

The sponsor of the bill also called for the review of the voter register every 10 years.

House of Representatives members during plenary session. [ThisDay]
House of Representatives members during plenary session. [ThisDay]

The bill titled “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act, 2022 and for Related Matters,” was sponsored by the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Delta State, Mr Francis Waive, was passed on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

While presenting the bill, Waive lamented the gaps in the Electoral Act 2022, noting that an amendment of the law would pave the way “for the electronic transmission of results would help the nation’s democracy.”

Waive also called for the review of the voter register every 10 years.

Details later…

Oyo Govt identifies 3 persons for prosecution 3 weeks after Ibadan explosion

Dangote University suspends lecturer for physical assault

Reps pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill for second reading

NIMC registers 2.6 million Nigerians in Jigawa State

House of Reps to investigate banks' non-compliance with CBN forex directives

Kano NCS generates ₦8.7 billion revenue in January, intensifies smuggling crackdown

Bayero University Kano to install Emir of Ilorin as chancellor on March 2

Senate adjourns security briefing with service chiefs to February 13

A dependable leader whose contributions will remain indelible - Atiku mourns Gov Ibrahim

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga [Presidency]

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

