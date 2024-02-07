Reps pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill for second reading
The sponsor of the bill also called for the review of the voter register every 10 years.
The bill titled “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act, 2022 and for Related Matters,” was sponsored by the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Delta State, Mr Francis Waive, was passed on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
While presenting the bill, Waive lamented the gaps in the Electoral Act 2022, noting that an amendment of the law would pave the way “for the electronic transmission of results would help the nation’s democracy.”
Details later…
