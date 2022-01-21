RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps move to tackle rising cases of mental health issues

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives has resolved to address the rising cases of mental health in the country.

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]
Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Uchechukwu Nnam-Obi (PDP-Rivers) on Thursday in Abuja at plenary.

Recommended articles

Moving the motion, he noted that mental illness manifested in mood disorder, substance abuse, anxiety disorder, trauma-related disorder, personality disorder and old age-related disorder among others.

Quoting the World Health Organisation, he said over 20 million Nigerians currently suffered from various degrees of mental illnesses or disorder without psychiatric health care.

He observed that three out of 10 Nigerians have one form of mental illness or the other, adding that at the moment, there was no mental health legislation in the country.

“The Nigerian mental health policy is the only framework that has access to mental healthcare, dealing with mental and neurological disorders in Nigeria."

He said that Nigeria has only 130 Psychiatrists with over 20 million citizens suffering from mental disorders.

He said that with few functional mental health facilities and inadequate mental health practitioners in the country, mental health cases were left for traditional practitioners.

He added that this had resulted in the upsurge of mental health issues in the country, barding that the statistics are troubling.

He stated that the continued lack of a legal framework on mental health in the country would cause the situation to degenerate.

The house resolved to mandate the Committees on Health Institutions and Healthcare Services to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Health toward improving mental health facilities in the country.

It also called for serious sensitisation of Nigerians on this issue, while urging the committee to explore the modalities of liaising with stakeholders in the health sector.

“This is to promote, educate and sensitise Nigerians on mental health and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Electoral Act Amendment: Why we didn't override Buhari - Reps Spokesman

Electoral Act Amendment: Why we didn't override Buhari - Reps Spokesman

Alleged war crime: African lawyers vow to stand by Nigerian Army against ICC

Alleged war crime: African lawyers vow to stand by Nigerian Army against ICC

Reps move to tackle rising cases of mental health issues

Reps move to tackle rising cases of mental health issues

NAPTIP, DSS operatives rescue Burundian woman, 3 children trafficked to Imo

NAPTIP, DSS operatives rescue Burundian woman, 3 children trafficked to Imo

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

INEC to activate additional 1,862 centers to boost voter registration

INEC to activate additional 1,862 centers to boost voter registration

FCT minister condoles with President Buhari over Pasali’s death

FCT minister condoles with President Buhari over Pasali’s death

Former Akwa Ibom commissioner says Nigerians want Jonathan to return in 2023

Former Akwa Ibom commissioner says Nigerians want Jonathan to return in 2023

N800 levy: Lagos transporters react, says passengers will bear the burden

N800 levy: Lagos transporters react, says passengers will bear the burden

Trending

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Former Nigerian military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja

Rice pyramid to be launched in Abuja.

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU