Reps member loses in-laws to gunmen’s attack

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased were the mother-in-law and brother-in-law of a House of Reps member in Plateau State.

Gagdi, representing the Pankshin/Kanm/Kanke federal constituency, confirmed the heartbreaking news, revealing that the victims were his mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

The details of the incident remain unclear, but it is reported that the gunmen targeted the victims in their homes. Following the attack, the family held a funeral at their residence along Zaria Road in Jos.

Gagdi took to social media to share his sorrow, posting photos from the memorial service and condemning the brutal violence.

Today, my wife Jemimah and I laid to rest her mother, Mrs. Mary Jonathan, and her brother, Mr. Mark Jonathan, who were violently taken from us,” Gagdi wrote. He described the killings as “senseless acts of brutality,” emphasising the deep impact their loss has had on his family.

Your tragic deaths have left a significant void; we will miss your warmth and guidance, Mama,” he continued. Gagdi urged for justice, declaring, “May God Almighty expose the perpetrators of this heinous crime. It is a tragedy that you met such an untimely end at the hands of ruthless individuals.”

The community is grappling with the fallout from this incident, reflecting on the broader issues of insecurity and violence that plague the region.

Gagdi concluded with a heartfelt farewell, affirming, “Rest well, Mama and Brother Mark. Your memories will live on.”

While describing the killings as senseless, the lawmaker sought justice for the deceased.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

