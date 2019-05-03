President Muhammadu Buhari has again been invited by the House of Representative address the lawmakers on what his government is doing to tackle the security situation across the country.

The Lawmakers on Thursday, May 2, 2019, condemned worsening security situation in the country.

According to Channels, the House also condemned the seemingly sluggish response on the part of the executive and the security agencies to the security challenges besetting the nation.

Ahmed Safana representing Baure/Zango, raised the motion on the urgent need for the Federal Government to intervene in the killings, destruction of properties and abduction of people in Kaduna state.

Thursday’s invitation by the House is the second invitation by the lawmakers to the President within three weeks, Channels reports.

You'll recall that the House on April 11, 2019, at its sitting accused the president of failing to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

The lawmakers, therefore, moved a motion with the mandate to issue a query to the President, asking him to explain the spate of insecurity under his administration within two days.