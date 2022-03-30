Reps invite AGF and finance minister over delay in 20% salary increase for Police

The house also invited the Chairman of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission, Mr. Ekpo Nta, and the Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Usman Bello-Kumo, who gave the ruling during a public hearing on three bills aimed to enhance the operations of the Nigeria Police, said there was a need to meet with the agencies to ascertain why the directive of upward review of police remuneration had not been implemented.

He said, “This is necessary to have a Police Force that is motivated to carry out its constitutional duties, especially in the wake of numerous security challenges facing the country and also in view of the fact that the country is headed for an election year.

“It is so pathetic that today in the country hoodlums and criminals are truly about to take over the entire security architecture of this country. It is not news and it is not something that is not in the public domain. The attack on the airport, the attack on our rail. All these are attributed to lack of synergy and intelligence sharing by security agencies.”

In his presentation, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said the move by the National Assembly to amend the Police Act 2020, the Firearms Act as well as the Bill to enact the establishment of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Institute would deepen police reform and reposition the Force for optimal operational output.