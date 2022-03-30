RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps invite AGF and finance minister over delay in 20% salary increase for Police

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Also invited were the Chairman of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission, Mr. Ekpo Nta, and the Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze.

A joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8, 2020. [twitter/@NigeriaGov]
A joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8, 2020. [twitter/@NigeriaGov]

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to invite the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, over the non-implementation of the 20% upward review of salaries of policemen approved by the Federal Government.

Recommended articles

The house also invited the Chairman of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission, Mr. Ekpo Nta, and the Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Usman Bello-Kumo, who gave the ruling during a public hearing on three bills aimed to enhance the operations of the Nigeria Police, said there was a need to meet with the agencies to ascertain why the directive of upward review of police remuneration had not been implemented.

He said, “This is necessary to have a Police Force that is motivated to carry out its constitutional duties, especially in the wake of numerous security challenges facing the country and also in view of the fact that the country is headed for an election year.

It is so pathetic that today in the country hoodlums and criminals are truly about to take over the entire security architecture of this country. It is not news and it is not something that is not in the public domain. The attack on the airport, the attack on our rail. All these are attributed to lack of synergy and intelligence sharing by security agencies.”

In his presentation, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said the move by the National Assembly to amend the Police Act 2020, the Firearms Act as well as the Bill to enact the establishment of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Institute would deepen police reform and reposition the Force for optimal operational output.

The IG who was represented by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sanusi Lemu, however, regretted that since the inception of the Force, it had never had a training institution with the requisite legal status that could drive the capacity development process of the Force at both the operational and strategic levels.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta approves lease-to-own deal for Oghara IPP

Delta approves lease-to-own deal for Oghara IPP

Obasanjo reacts to terrorists' attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

Obasanjo reacts to terrorists' attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

Buhari and his ministers observe one minute silence for train attack victims

Buhari and his ministers observe one minute silence for train attack victims

Hunger has become normal in Nigeria, others– Adesina

Hunger has become normal in Nigeria, others– Adesina

APC’s successful convention let down skeptics - Lawan

APC’s successful convention let down skeptics - Lawan

Anambra PDP declares new date for state congress

Anambra PDP declares new date for state congress

Court strikes out Umoru’s suit against APC, awards N100, 000 cost

Court strikes out Umoru’s suit against APC, awards N100, 000 cost

Reps invite AGF and finance minister over delay in 20% salary increase for Police

Reps invite AGF and finance minister over delay in 20% salary increase for Police

Zungeru Power Plant to deliver 2.63gw electricity annually, says FG

Zungeru Power Plant to deliver 2.63gw electricity annually, says FG

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists