RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps fume over failure of MDAs to appear at investigative hearing

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives has expressed dismay over failure of Heads of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to appear at its investigative hearing to clear their names.

House of Representatives [Twitter/@HouseNGR]
House of Representatives [Twitter/@HouseNGR] Pulse Nigeria

Rep. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the House Leader said this at the sitting of the House ad hoc committee investigating capital projects and funds repeated in National Appropriation Acts.

Recommended articles

He expressed concern over poor response by government officials, adding that he was expecting a minimum of Permanent Secretaries or Heads of MDAs to appear before the committee.

He said that the committee had the mandate of the House to enforce any resolution on erring MDAs.

He said that the Federal Government was committed to fighting corruption, adding that the 9th National Assembly would not tolerate any form of corruption.

He said that the investigation was not a witch-hunt, but an effort to offer useful information that would help in the committee’s investigation.

Ado-Doguwa said that the committee would expose corruption in MDAs , adding that funds provided for projects must be used accordingly.

Rep. Abubakar Makki, the Chairman of the Committee urged MDAs to provide accurate and useful information in the course of the investigation.

He assured MDAs that information provided would be treated with confidentiality and transparency.

“The task before you is huge because appropriation is the only tools the government used to translate policies into reality,” he said.

He urged MDAs to engage with the committee to ensure smooth operation of the country.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation

'God Calling' director BB Sasore says the film is yet to recoup its N61 million budget

#NeverWatchingAlone: Heineken brings fans together for the UCL with Nancy Isime, Uti, VJ Adams and more

Church donates food items to needy Muslims for Ramadan

Lagos government provides temporary shelter for amputee hawker Mary Daniel

How did Nigerian defender Zaidu Sanusi perform as Porto beat Chelsea in the Champions League?

Police lose personnel in a shootout with suspected kidnappers in FCT

5 ways to set your child up for future success

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago