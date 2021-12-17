Reps demand removal of checkpoints on roads linking Lagos to South East

Moving the motion, Chidoka said that security checkpoints on the Lagos-Onitsha Road were up to 60, causing untold hardship to motorists.

He alleged that the checkpoints had turned into toll gates were motorists were extorted.

“These multiple checkpoints, couple with the terrible condition of the roads cause unnecessary traffic buildup on the roads with untold hardship to users,” he said.

The House thereafter, directed that the checkpoints be removed forthwith to facilitate free flow of traffic to and from the South East.