This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion of urgent national importance by Rep. Omolafe Adedayo (PDP-Ondo) at the plenary on Tuesday.

The Speaker said the delegation would also visit the immediate family members of the deceased to commiserate with them over their loss.

Earlier, Adedayo had narrated the brutal killing of Mrs Olakurin, 58, daughter of the leader of the Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere to the house.

He said that on Friday, July 12, along Ondo -Ore highway, the headquarter of Odigbo Local Government Area 0f Ondo State, late Olakunrin and others were heading to Lagos from Akure were attacked in their vehicle.

He said that the driver had to quickly turn back to escape from the hoodlums but unknown to him, some of the gunmen in the bush blocked the other side of the road.

Adedayo said that there were five people inside the vehicle when the gunmen struck but sadly, she was hit by a bullet and died minutes after she was rushed to the hospital.

He said others who were wounded were also rushed to the hospital and had since been discharged.

The lawmaker said security and welfare of the people should be the primary purpose of government as enshrined in the constitution

The lawmaker said he was concerned about the security architecture of the country, which he said was in need of urgent restructuring.

The house observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased and condemned the gruesome murder.

It urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the heinous crime to serve as deterrent to others.

It also called on all security agencies in the country to partner and work out a modality best suitable for tackling insecurity in the country.