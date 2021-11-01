RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps decry siege on Justice Odili’s residence

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Rep. Luke Onofiok (PDP-Akwa Ibom), has decried the recent siege on Justice Mary Odili’s residence by security agencies.

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]
Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

In a statement on Sunday, in Abuja, Onofiok condemned the action and pledged to ensure that the sanctity of the nation’s judiciary was upheld.

Recommended articles

The lawmaker described the siege as an assault on the sanctity of Nigeria’s Judiciary, an action that should not be allowed.

“It is mind boggling that at dusk on Oct. 29, 2021, the Judiciary was once again exposed to public opprobrium.

“This is due to the uncanny manner in which the residence of Justice Mary Peter-Odili of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, was invaded by law enforcement officials, purportedly on an assignment to execute a search warrant, issued by a Magistrate.

“Also disturbing is the fact that the said warrant was revoked by the issuing Magistrate, who had discovered that it was procured by the applicant on the premise of misrepresented facts.

“As a committee, we are currently interfacing with the Judiciary for judicial reforms and improved justice system.

“We wish to lend our voice once again, to the repeated call by His Lordship; the Honourable Justice Tanko Muhammed, CJN, on all Judicial officers on the need to exercise caution in issuing ex-parte, conflicting and questionable orders that are capable of bringing disrepute to our Justice system,” he said.

Onofiok added that the development was a wake-up call to tighten administrative and supervisory control over the operations of law enforcement agencies.

The rep said that the Committee on the Judiciary was calling for discreet investigations, to unravel the persons behind the act, because it was capable of straining the existing relationship between the Judiciary and the Executive arms government.

Onofiok recalled that in a 2016 incident, security agencies invaded private residences of judicial officers, which subsequently turned out to be underserved.

He said that the judiciary harps on due process in the dispensation of justice and that the committee on the Judiciary would collaborate with the judiciary and other relevant stakeholders to secure the nation’s democracy.

According to him, the confidence and respect of citizens for the judiciary may likely wane if incidences of this nature continued unchecked.

“We, therefore, condemn in totality such an ignoble act and pledge every effort at ensuring the sanctity of the nation’s judiciary, as well as our continuous support to the independence of the judiciary,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

50 people reportedly trapped in Lagos building collapse

50 people reportedly trapped in Lagos building collapse

Anambra 2021: Gov Obiano's Deputy canvasses votes for APC candidate

Anambra 2021: Gov Obiano's Deputy canvasses votes for APC candidate

Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761 subsidy fraud

Cross-examination of EFCC chairman stalled in alleged N761 subsidy fraud

Why the e-Naira should be given a chance

Why the e-Naira should be given a chance

1.5 million new voters complete PVC registration in 3 months

1.5 million new voters complete PVC registration in 3 months

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Troops prevent kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese

Troops prevent kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese

Reps decry siege on Justice Odili’s residence

Reps decry siege on Justice Odili’s residence

U.S.-based Nigerians hold conversation on way forward for homeland

U.S.-based Nigerians hold conversation on way forward for homeland

Trending

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

FG plans to borrow N82 billion to buy mosquito nets

A baby under a mosquito net (image used for illustration) [Guardian]