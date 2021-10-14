RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps condemn 6 banks for refusing to remit N10bn Customs Duty to FG

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives Committee on Customs have given two weeks ultimatum to some financial to reconcile accounts and remit all outstanding Customs Duties to the Federal Government.

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]
Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Leke Abejide (ADC-Kogi) issued the ultimatum at an investigative hearing on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the investigative hearing was on alleged non-remittance of N10 billion customs duty to the Federal Government by commercial banks.

Leke said that the Bank are Polaris Bank, Providus bank, Guaranteed Trust Bank, Eco Bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Standard Chartered Bank.

The lawmaker said that Ecobank is owing N4.4 billion, UBA, N3 billion and Standard Chartered Bank is owing N2.4 bullion.

The chairman said that the committee wants to conclude its investigations within the period to enable members participate in the 2022 budget defence.

“Failure to reconcile with our consultants and pay up the outstandings before two weeks, we will use the power of the gavel,” he said.

He threatened to write the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to deduct all outstanding from source and blacklist affected banks from collecting customs duty.

He said that there are 15 other banks to be investigated and that the committee was determined to recovered every single kobo back to the Federal Government.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

Trending

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

Khalil heads Kaduna Investment Agency (Punch)

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

RTS,S malaria vaccine has been recommended for use after two years of pilot tests [Thoko Chikondi]

Sanusi scolds Kaduna government official who called him 'former Emir'

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II visits Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. (TheNation)

Senate empowers INEC to determine electronic transmission of election results

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Tope Brown]