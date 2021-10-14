Reps condemn 6 banks for refusing to remit N10bn Customs Duty to FG

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the investigative hearing was on alleged non-remittance of N10 billion customs duty to the Federal Government by commercial banks.

Leke said that the Bank are Polaris Bank, Providus bank, Guaranteed Trust Bank, Eco Bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Standard Chartered Bank.

The lawmaker said that Ecobank is owing N4.4 billion, UBA, N3 billion and Standard Chartered Bank is owing N2.4 bullion.

The chairman said that the committee wants to conclude its investigations within the period to enable members participate in the 2022 budget defence.

“Failure to reconcile with our consultants and pay up the outstandings before two weeks, we will use the power of the gavel,” he said.

He threatened to write the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to deduct all outstanding from source and blacklist affected banks from collecting customs duty.