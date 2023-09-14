ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps Committee tasks LG councils on NHF remittances

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reps seek to tackle 40% housing deficit in the country due to most workers retiring from service without a roof over their heads.

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The committee led by Dachung Bagos gave the charge during a courtesy visit to Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta on Wednesday at Government House, Asaba.

Bagos lauded the Delta Government for its commitment in ensuring prompt remittance of worker’s contributions to the Fund, but berated the state’s local government councils for not remitting its workers’ contributions to the NHF.

He said that the House of Representatives had decided to tackle the over 40% housing deficit in the country, because most workers were retiring from service without a roof over their heads. According to Bagos, the committee’s visit to Delta is informed by the state’s prompt remittance to the fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I, however, call on the governor to encourage the local government councils in the state to comply with the remittances.

“Delta was picked as one of the most reliable states that has been remitting to the National Housing Fund since inception.

“The NHF has been a challenge with the deficit that Nigerians have experienced in terms of lack of housing and roofs over their heads. The deficit of over 40 percent is something that the House of Representatives has decided to rise and tackle.

“If we do not tackle this challenge now, God forbid, tomorrow our people may become Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

” If a Nigerian worker works for 35 years and at the end of the day, he or she can not boast of a roof over his or her head, it’s worrisome,” Bagos said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, Gov. Oborevwori thanked the committee for the visit and assured that the state would continue to lead in issues concerning the welfare of workers and citizens.

I am happy today that Delta from 2019 till date has remitted funds into the Federal Housing Scheme and that we are not owing.

“I was, however, informed this morning that some of our local councils are yet to fulfil this obligation. We will do our best to see that they comply.

“The housing scheme is very good because after working for years and you retire and you don’t have a place to put your head, it can be very frustrating.

“So, having all these housing scheme for our people will be a support to them and that’s what we will encourage,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obrevwori added, “we came in about 108 days now and we have done a lot and we will do more, because that’s what we promised our people.

“So, we want to assure you that we will give you all the support you need and we will encourage the local government councils that have not remitted to do so,” the governor said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps Committee tasks LG councils on NHF remittances

Reps Committee tasks LG councils on NHF remittances

WFP pledges to commit $2.5bn to fight hunger in Nigeria

WFP pledges to commit $2.5bn to fight hunger in Nigeria

EEDC announces total collapse of electricity supply system in South East

EEDC announces total collapse of electricity supply system in South East

FG moves NIMC to Ministry of Interior to smoothen passport processing

FG moves NIMC to Ministry of Interior to smoothen passport processing

LP Chieftain convinced Obi will reclaim mandate despite tribunal defeat

LP Chieftain convinced Obi will reclaim mandate despite tribunal defeat

Nigeria to host All Africa Conference of Churches

Nigeria to host All Africa Conference of Churches

It's a miracle we get another chance - Banky W on Reps rerun

It's a miracle we get another chance - Banky W on Reps rerun

Nigerian-born US Deputy Treasury Secretary to visit Nigeria for economic ties

Nigerian-born US Deputy Treasury Secretary to visit Nigeria for economic ties

9 things you need to know about Apple's flagship product: The iPhone 15

9 things you need to know about Apple's flagship product: The iPhone 15

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

I was a brilliant student, Tinubu recalls days in Chicago university