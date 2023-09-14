Reps Committee tasks LG councils on NHF remittances

The committee led by Dachung Bagos gave the charge during a courtesy visit to Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta on Wednesday at Government House, Asaba.

Bagos lauded the Delta Government for its commitment in ensuring prompt remittance of worker’s contributions to the Fund, but berated the state’s local government councils for not remitting its workers’ contributions to the NHF.

He said that the House of Representatives had decided to tackle the over 40% housing deficit in the country, because most workers were retiring from service without a roof over their heads. According to Bagos, the committee’s visit to Delta is informed by the state’s prompt remittance to the fund.

“I, however, call on the governor to encourage the local government councils in the state to comply with the remittances.

“Delta was picked as one of the most reliable states that has been remitting to the National Housing Fund since inception.

“The NHF has been a challenge with the deficit that Nigerians have experienced in terms of lack of housing and roofs over their heads. The deficit of over 40 percent is something that the House of Representatives has decided to rise and tackle.

“If we do not tackle this challenge now, God forbid, tomorrow our people may become Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

” If a Nigerian worker works for 35 years and at the end of the day, he or she can not boast of a roof over his or her head, it’s worrisome,” Bagos said.

Responding, Gov. Oborevwori thanked the committee for the visit and assured that the state would continue to lead in issues concerning the welfare of workers and citizens.

“I am happy today that Delta from 2019 till date has remitted funds into the Federal Housing Scheme and that we are not owing.

“I was, however, informed this morning that some of our local councils are yet to fulfil this obligation. We will do our best to see that they comply.

“The housing scheme is very good because after working for years and you retire and you don’t have a place to put your head, it can be very frustrating.

“So, having all these housing scheme for our people will be a support to them and that’s what we will encourage,” he said.

Obrevwori added, “we came in about 108 days now and we have done a lot and we will do more, because that’s what we promised our people.