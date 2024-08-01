ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The house said it would enable swift mobilisation to disaster-stricken areas.

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA
Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Recommended articles

The air ambulance and helicopter, the House said, should have search and rescue capabilities for deployment to key locations across the country. The house said it would enable swift mobilisation to disaster-stricken areas.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance by Rep. Ahmed Wase (APC-Plateau) during plenary in Abuja.

Presenting his motion, he said it would enhance the capacity of the NEMA for swift and effective responses to national emergencies. He expressed concern over the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, according to him, posed a significant threat to human life, livelihoods, and national security. He stated that the recent incidents highlighted a significant gap in the nation’s emergency response capabilities, particularly in search and rescue and medical evacuation.

He stated that the current fleet of air ambulances and helicopters was inadequate to cover the country’s vast and diverse terrain. This, according to him, hampers the agency’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies, particularly in remote and inaccessible areas.

He expressed worry over the rise in natural and man-made disasters, including floods, earthquakes, and industrial accidents. The demand for rapid response and medical evacuation has surged.

“Our current capabilities are stretched thin, leaving many vulnerable citizens without timely assistance.”

He said; “Delays in search and rescue operations or medical evacuations can result in increased fatalities and injuries.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that enhancing NEMA’s air capabilities would significantly reduce response times, thereby saving lives and mitigating the impact of disasters.

Adopting the motion, the house called for the review and increased the budgetary provision of NEMA to enable the agency to invest in the training of its personnel to operate and maintain the equipment. The lawmakers added that this would ensure that the nation’s emergency responders were well-prepared to utilise these resources effectively.

The House mandated the Committees on Appropriation and Disaster Preparedness to liaise with the Budget Office of the Federation and take necessary measures. This, according to members is to ensure adequate funding is provided for the agency in the 2025 budget.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Lagos protesters defy court order, converge under Ikeja bridge

VIDEO: Lagos protesters defy court order, converge under Ikeja bridge

Boko Haram IED blast kills 9, injures 20 in Borno marketplace

Boko Haram IED blast kills 9, injures 20 in Borno marketplace

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal

Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal

Ondo’s oldest monarch passes away at 102 after 48-year reign

Ondo’s oldest monarch passes away at 102 after 48-year reign

VIDEO: Tight security as protest against Tinubu's govt kicks off in Abuja

VIDEO: Tight security as protest against Tinubu's govt kicks off in Abuja

Poor network, fuel scarcity & 3 other things to expect during August 1 protest

Poor network, fuel scarcity & 3 other things to expect during August 1 protest

5 historical protests that shook Nigeria

5 historical protests that shook Nigeria

Speaker Abbas dialogues with 25 protest groups, detail emerges

Speaker Abbas dialogues with 25 protest groups, detail emerges

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

Nationwide protest over hardship divides opinions across Nigeria [slate.com]

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate