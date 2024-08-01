Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

The air ambulance and helicopter, the House said, should have search and rescue capabilities for deployment to key locations across the country. The house said it would enable swift mobilisation to disaster-stricken areas.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance by Rep. Ahmed Wase (APC-Plateau) during plenary in Abuja.

Presenting his motion, he said it would enhance the capacity of the NEMA for swift and effective responses to national emergencies. He expressed concern over the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies in Nigeria.

This, according to him, posed a significant threat to human life, livelihoods, and national security. He stated that the recent incidents highlighted a significant gap in the nation’s emergency response capabilities, particularly in search and rescue and medical evacuation.

He stated that the current fleet of air ambulances and helicopters was inadequate to cover the country’s vast and diverse terrain. This, according to him, hampers the agency’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies, particularly in remote and inaccessible areas.

He expressed worry over the rise in natural and man-made disasters, including floods, earthquakes, and industrial accidents. The demand for rapid response and medical evacuation has surged.

“Our current capabilities are stretched thin, leaving many vulnerable citizens without timely assistance.”

He said; “Delays in search and rescue operations or medical evacuations can result in increased fatalities and injuries.”

He said that enhancing NEMA’s air capabilities would significantly reduce response times, thereby saving lives and mitigating the impact of disasters.

Adopting the motion, the house called for the review and increased the budgetary provision of NEMA to enable the agency to invest in the training of its personnel to operate and maintain the equipment. The lawmakers added that this would ensure that the nation’s emergency responders were well-prepared to utilise these resources effectively.