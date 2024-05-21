Reps call for increased security in Kogi West to curb banditry, kidnapping

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Leke Abejide(ADC-Kogi) on the floor of the House In Abuja on Tuesday. Presenting his motion, the lawmaker, stated that comparable violent attacks and kidnappings had been occurring every week, in the area.

He stated that two individuals were abducted from the residence of a prominent businessman and political figure named David Joseph, an abduction that tragically resulted in the death of one of the victims.

He said the area had turned into an epicentre of banditry and kidnapping, with criminals operating daily, leaving the local populace in a state of constant fear and despair. Adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Government to direct urgent attention and concentrated efforts towards the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The house urged the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector General of Police to identify and profile each living in obscurity within the forests of the Yagba Federal Constituency. It noted that lots of those living in that forest were non-Nigerians and must be identified for security purposes.

The house further urged the IG-P to carry out a comprehensive mop-up of all arms, ammunition, AK-47s, cutlasses, and other weapons in the possession of herders and individuals within the constituency.

It stated that there was a need to prohibit the public from carrying such arms and weapons. The house urged the Security Architecture, including the IG-P, Director General, DSS, the commandant General, and NSCDC to comb Yagba forests to secure the immediate release of victims and arrest the kidnappers.