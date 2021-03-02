Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the release of a pastor set to be executed by his Boko Haram captors.

Pastor Bulus Yukura of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN) was abducted by the Islamic sect during an attack in the Pemi area of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State in December 2020.

The terrorist group released a video of the pastor last week threatening to kill him on March 4, 2021.

"Today is the last day I will have the opportunity to call on you in your capacity as my parents and relatives in the country.

"Anyone who has the intention should help and save me. Please release me from this pain," Yukura said in the video.

Rep. Ahmadu Jaha raised a motion of urgent public importance during plenary on Tuesday, March 2 to appeal to the Federal Government to take immediate steps to secure the release of the cleric.

He also appealed for the strengthening of security in the communities and the provision of relief materials to the traumatised victims of the December attack which left at least seven dead.

The motion was unanimously passed by lawmakers when put to a voice vote.

Boko Haram is notorious for killing high-profile hostages in gruesome ways captured on camera. Aid workers and Christian clerics have been murdered in similar ways in the recent past.

The terrorist group has killed tens of thousands of people, and displaced millions from their communities since 2009.