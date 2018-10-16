Reps asks FG to negotiate with Boko Haram

news

Members of the House of Representatives have called on the Federal Government to commence negotiations with Boko Haram.

According to Daily Post, lawmakers made this known on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 during Plenary.

Speaking on the matter, Hon. Chike Okafor said there is an urgent need to negotiate with the terror group so those in their custody can be released.

He said “The Federal Government should open a negotiation channel immediately and put all possible efforts on table to secure an agreeable bargain for the safe release of the abductees.

“Mr Speaker, the Boko Haram sect has taken a horrible path of executing these helpless and selfless voluntary health workers who gave their time on earth for the care and wellness of devastated Boko Haram victims.”

Hauwa Liman killed

This is coming after the terror group killed a Red Cross staff, Hauwa Liman on Monday, October 15, 2018.

They also said that they will keep the Dapchi school girl who refused to denounce Christianity, Leah Sharibu as their slave for life.

Boko Haram warned FG

Boko Haram warned that they would execute Liman if they didn’t hear from the Federal Government.

The group gave the warning after they killed another Red Cross staff, Saifura Ahmed in September 2018.

“We contacted the government through writing and also sent audio messages but the government have ignored us. So, here is a message of blood.

“The other nurse and midwife will be executed in similar manner in one month, including Leah Sharibu,” it warned.

Buhari consoles Hauwa Liman’s father

President Buhari, on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, called and consoled Hauwa Liman’s father.

According to a statement issued on Twitter, the President said that the Federal Government did everything possible to save Hauwa’s life.

Buhari also revealed that he spoke with the President of the Red Cross to extend the government’s condolences on the aid worker’s death.