Reps ask NYSC to rescind its decision on BSU graduates

news

Members of the House of Representatives have asked the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to rescind its decision to disallow the graduating students of Benue State University from participating in the one-year service.

Describing the decision as illegal, the House directed the agency to mobilize the affected graduates immediately with the 2018 Batch ‘C’ prospective corps members.

According to the Daily Trust, the House resolution followed a motion brought under matters of urgent public importance on ‘suspension of Benue State University graduates from further participation in the NYSC scheme’ by Emmanuel Orker-Jev (PDP, Benue).

The lawmaker noted that despite the fact that the graduates of the institution have been participating in the scheme for over two decades, the NYSC had refused to mobilize them for the national program.

He said, ''on 17 October, 2018, the NYSC released a letter stopping Benue State University graduates from participating in the mandatory service year with reason that some of the graduates falsified their age in a desperate move to take part in the scheme”

You will recall that on Pulse reported on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, that graduating students at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi and Benue State University are not going to be allowed to participate in the NYSC program for two years.

The universities were reportedly banned after the NYSC allegedly discovered that the management of the two schools help students to manipulate their age to make them eligible for the one year program.