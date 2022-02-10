RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps ask NNPC to suspend companies that imported adulterated fuel

The lawmakers expressed concern on how the adulterated fuel has affected the cost of transportation, goods, and service.

Members of the House of Representatives have asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to suspend the companies involved in the importation of adulterated fuel into Nigeria.

The NNPC had earlier named Oando, MRS, Emadeb Consortium, and Duke Oil as the four oil companies that imported the contaminated fuel into the country.

However, during the plenary on Thursday, February 10, 2022, the lower legislative house mandated its committee on petroleum downstream to investigate the importation and distribution of the fuel to bring culprits to book.

The lawmakers also expressed concern on how the adulterated fuel has affected the cost of transportation, goods, and services in the country.

They further asked that Nigerians whose vehicles and equipment have been damaged by the adulterated fuel be compensated.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had on Wednesday said that the importation of the contaminated fuel would be investigated.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva the investigation would be conducted to unravel everything regarding how the fuel was brought into the country.

Sylva also said that the government was considering the situation of those whose vehicles must have been damaged by the adulterated fuel.

Reps ask NNPC to suspend companies that imported adulterated fuel

