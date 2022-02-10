Reps ask NNPC to suspend companies that imported adulterated fuel

The NNPC had earlier named Oando, MRS, Emadeb Consortium, and Duke Oil as the four oil companies that imported the contaminated fuel into the country.

However, during the plenary on Thursday, February 10, 2022, the lower legislative house mandated its committee on petroleum downstream to investigate the importation and distribution of the fuel to bring culprits to book.

The lawmakers also expressed concern on how the adulterated fuel has affected the cost of transportation, goods, and services in the country.

They further asked that Nigerians whose vehicles and equipment have been damaged by the adulterated fuel be compensated.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had on Wednesday said that the importation of the contaminated fuel would be investigated.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva the investigation would be conducted to unravel everything regarding how the fuel was brought into the country.