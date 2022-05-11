Reps amend Electoral Amendment Act to allow delegates participate in congresses and conventions

The Bill is entitled, “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act, No. 13, 2022”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the current version, which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari in February, prevented statutory delegates from taking part in party primaries.

According to Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Amendment Act, a political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidates shall clearly outline in its constitution and rules the procedure for the democratic election of delegates.

This according to the Act is to vote at the convention, congress or meeting, in addition to statutory delegates already prescribed in the constitution of the party

NAN reports that statutory delegates include: councillors, local government chairmen and their vices, political party chairmen in all the 774 LGAs, state and federal lawmakers.

Others are: Governors and their Deputies, President and Vice President, political parties’ National Working Committee members, state party chairmen and secretaries.

NAN reports that the amendment will allow statutory delegates, in addition to the delegates elected by various political parties at congresses and conventions to elect candidates for various political offices.