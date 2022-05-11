RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps amend Electoral Amendment Act to allow delegates participate in congresses and conventions

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives has passed Section 84(8) of the Electoral Amendment Act, 2022 to allow statutory delegates participate in political parties’ congresses and conventions.

House-of-Reps- (SundiataPost)
House-of-Reps- (SundiataPost)

The house amended the clause after considering a Bill sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Rep. Abubakar Fulata at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The Bill is entitled, “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act, No. 13, 2022”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the current version, which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari in February, prevented statutory delegates from taking part in party primaries.

According to Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Amendment Act, a political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidates shall clearly outline in its constitution and rules the procedure for the democratic election of delegates.

This according to the Act is to vote at the convention, congress or meeting, in addition to statutory delegates already prescribed in the constitution of the party

NAN reports that statutory delegates include: councillors, local government chairmen and their vices, political party chairmen in all the 774 LGAs, state and federal lawmakers.

Others are: Governors and their Deputies, President and Vice President, political parties’ National Working Committee members, state party chairmen and secretaries.

NAN reports that the amendment will allow statutory delegates, in addition to the delegates elected by various political parties at congresses and conventions to elect candidates for various political offices.

It would be recalled that the Senate had on May 10, passed the same Act.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU Strike: Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges students to maintain good character

ASUU Strike: Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges students to maintain good character

5 times Buhari’s APC attacked Jonathan amid controversial calls for his return in 2023

5 times Buhari’s APC attacked Jonathan amid controversial calls for his return in 2023

Minister of Education becomes first to resign for presidential aspiration

Minister of Education becomes first to resign for presidential aspiration

Bandits kill 6 soldiers in Taraba

Bandits kill 6 soldiers in Taraba

PDP appoints La’ah as Senate Deputy Minority Whip

PDP appoints La’ah as Senate Deputy Minority Whip

Reps amend Electoral Amendment Act to allow delegates participate in congresses and conventions

Reps amend Electoral Amendment Act to allow delegates participate in congresses and conventions

2023: Buhari orders cabinet members running for public offices to resign

2023: Buhari orders cabinet members running for public offices to resign

Gbajabiamila rallies African Speakers for total debt cancellation

Gbajabiamila rallies African Speakers for total debt cancellation

Why we will remain on strike—ASUU

Why we will remain on strike—ASUU

Trending

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

Abba Kyari and Afam Ukatu (KanyiDaily)

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

IPOB sends warning to Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for loose statements

No respite for students as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks

No respite for undergraduates as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks.

UK recognises IPOB as terrorist group, now excluded from asylum

Suspected IPOB members. [Twitter/@Yeribabaa]