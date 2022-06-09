Reprisal attack: Police debunk killing of 6 in Ondo

The PPRO said the attention of Ondo State Police Command had been drawn to a fake news being peddled by mischief makers to cause panic, tension and strife in the state.

Odunlami said the Command wished to state clearly that there was no reprisal attack on Hausa Community at Sabo area in Ondo town or any part of the state.

“On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, there was an attempted robbery on a J5 vehicle marked MKA – 469 YJ carrying Onions and Potatoes coming from Zaria enroute Ore, had a stop over at Ondo town and was attacked by men of the underworld around 0110hrs.

“In the cause of this attempt, the robbers shot the driver, while the motorboy escaped with bullet injury, a motorcyclist alongside the pillion and a passerby were also hit by stray bullets

“It is however disheartening that, this peddlers who are out to achieve no good, did not confirm the story before spreading this falsehood as the victims involved in this failed robbery are from Yoruba, Igbo and Northern extraction,” she said.

Odunlami said that investigation had since commenced and effort was ongoing to arrest the assailants.

“On this note, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Oyeyemi Adesoye Oyediran, urges the people of the state to remain calm and disregard the fake news, as the rumour mongers are out to stir unnecessary chaos and disrupt the peace of the State.