Reports of plots to remove Adamu sponsored by opposition - APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday in Abuja, debunked reports of plots to remove Senator Abdullahi Adamu, its National Chairman.

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. [TheCable]
The attention of the APC has been drawn to opposition-sponsored media reports on plots to remove the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

“The reports are based on the imagination of its sponsors ostensibly unnerved by the remarkable achievements of Sen. Adamu since assuming office as the national chairman,” he said.

Morka said the APC and its leaders were currently focused on important task of building a strong and vibrant electoral campaign ahead and would not be distracted by ‘boring chirps of idle speculators.’

He said, ”the opposition PDP was quite welcomed to continue to dissipate its energies on innuendos and chasing after phantom plots in APC rather than concentrate on mending its broken and acrimonious house.

”The APC National Working Committee (NWC) remained united under Adamu’s leadership as the party’s national chairman, with the singular commitment to winNing 2023 General Elections.”

