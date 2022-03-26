Report policemen on duty with mufti – Lagos Police Commissioner

Alabi said that the command would not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary actions againt erring police personnel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, on March 12, warned police officers against the use of mufti and unauthorised outfits while on duty.

The Lagos police boss, therefore, warned all area commanders, tactical commanders and divisional police officers to ensure total compliance by the officers and men.

He said that they must be in approved uniforms while on patrol and stop-and-search duties.