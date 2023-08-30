Report on re-launch of Yoruba Council of Elders untrue - Secretary

The council’s General Secretary, Chief Oladipo Oyewole said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

It would be recalled that one Victor Taiwo had been making announcements of the re-launch of the Yoruba Council of Elders on Thursday, and had been soliciting for financial assistance for the re-launch.

According to Oyewole, the Yoruba Council of Elders under the leadership of Chief Jibade Oyekan has for the past few days been inundated with calls on the authenticity of the re-launch.

“The carrier of the unwholesome news is one Victor Taiwo. We hereby inform all and sundry not to fall prey to the antics of the said Victor Taiwo who has openly asked for financial support for this re-launch.

“The Yoruba Council of Elders is not a party to such re-launch rather the said Victor Taiwo is an imposter who as usual wants to destabilise our esteem association.

“He is not our member, how can he re-launch an association he has no relationship with, Victor Taiwo is a blackmailer,” he said.