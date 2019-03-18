Media reports had indicated that the building, located at 57, Egerton Square, Oke Arin, Lagos Island, collapsed on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) were reported to have been demolishing another house beside the building when the incident happened with many believed to have been trapped.

However, when the Pulse team visited the scene of the reported collapse, it was discovered that two people were attempting to demolish the building, which had already been marked for demolition, before it caved in.

The two affected workers later left the scene to receive medical treatment for their injuries.

The LASBCA also confirmed to The Nation that no building collapsed.

Editor's Note: This story was initially titled, "Another building collapses in Lagos Island", but further investigation has proven that it's false and that has now been reflected in the report.