RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Repentant bandits surrender 203 firearm to Zamfara govt

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara Government has said that repentant bandits have surrendered 203 sophisticated firearm, under the state government peace accord.

Repentant bandits surrender 203 firearm to Zamfara govt/Illustration
AFP

The Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Garba Dauran, made this known to newsmen in Gusau.

Recommended articles

Dauran also said that 2,566 live ammunition, 64 magazines, two handcuffs and 887 locally fabricated Dane guns were also surrendered by the bandits.

He called for cooperation from community leaders and citizens to check the activities of bandits.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Feb. 7, the Zamfara government in an attempt to quell banditry in the state initiated the peace accord.

The policy is another amnesty initiative for repentant bandits in the state.

NAN reports that the state government first announced the initiative in July, 2020, to encourage bandits terrorising rural areas to lay down their arms.

Gov. Bello Matawalle said some bandits who willingly submitted their guns have been resettled in Gusau.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with