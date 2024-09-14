Repent or face our wrath - NSCDC warns Kaduna bandits

The new Commandant of the command, Nuhu Muhammad, gave the warning during the visit of the acting Zonal Commander, NSCDC Zone B, Kaduna, Amos Abiodun, on Friday in Kaduna.

Muhammad said criminals disturbing the peace and stability of the state should repent from their nefarious attitudes and be good citizens, or face the consequences of their criminal behaviours.

He explained that the mandate of NSCDC as a security agency was to protect lives, property and critical national assets and infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammad said NSCDC in Kaduna would pursue its mandates vigorously.

The commandant appealed to residents across the state to always volunteer information about suspected criminals around their environments to the corps and other security agencies for necessary action.

He reassured Kaduna residents of the safety of their lives and property.

He further advised: ”They should go to their beds and sleep with their two eyes closed.

”NSCDC personnel have been deployed to every nook and cranny of the state to guard against enemy attacks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He vowed to eliminate all the criminal activities bedevilling the state in synergy with sister security agencies.

In his remarks, the acting zonal commander pledged support for the new state commandant and charged the personnel to discharge their duties without fear or favour.