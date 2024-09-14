ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Repent or face our wrath - NSCDC warns Kaduna bandits

News Agency Of Nigeria

He explained that the mandate of NSCDC as a security agency was to protect lives, property and critical national assets and infrastructure.

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps [X:@official_NSCDC]
Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps [X:@official_NSCDC]

Recommended articles

The new Commandant of the command, Nuhu Muhammad, gave the warning during the visit of the acting Zonal Commander, NSCDC Zone B, Kaduna, Amos Abiodun, on Friday in Kaduna.

Muhammad said criminals disturbing the peace and stability of the state should repent from their nefarious attitudes and be good citizens, or face the consequences of their criminal behaviours.

He explained that the mandate of NSCDC as a security agency was to protect lives, property and critical national assets and infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammad said NSCDC in Kaduna would pursue its mandates vigorously.

The commandant appealed to residents across the state to always volunteer information about suspected criminals around their environments to the corps and other security agencies for necessary action.

He reassured Kaduna residents of the safety of their lives and property.

He further advised: ”They should go to their beds and sleep with their two eyes closed.

”NSCDC personnel have been deployed to every nook and cranny of the state to guard against enemy attacks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He vowed to eliminate all the criminal activities bedevilling the state in synergy with sister security agencies.

In his remarks, the acting zonal commander pledged support for the new state commandant and charged the personnel to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new commandant took over from his predecessor, Lucy Fakoya, on September 6.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos clears traffic as NPPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery

Lagos clears traffic as NPPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery

Repent or face our wrath - NSCDC warns Kaduna bandits

Repent or face our wrath - NSCDC warns Kaduna bandits

Lagos airport records 10,000 passengers, 2,000 workers daily - Management

Lagos airport records 10,000 passengers, 2,000 workers daily - Management

Otti meets leaders of Oyingbo, Ladipo, Alaba markets, vows to boost business in Abia

Otti meets leaders of Oyingbo, Ladipo, Alaba markets, vows to boost business in Abia

Tinubu lauds military for taking down notorious bandits in North-West

Tinubu lauds military for taking down notorious bandits in North-West

UNIBEN students trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Benin

UNIBEN students trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Benin

26-year-old man declared wanted for stealing car belonging to EFCC

26-year-old man declared wanted for stealing car belonging to EFCC

Your days are numbered - Air Chief pledges sustained onslaught against bandits

Your days are numbered - Air Chief pledges sustained onslaught against bandits

Enugu community accuses ex-minister of demolishing ancestral homes in land dispute

Enugu community accuses ex-minister of demolishing ancestral homes in land dispute

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aviation minister inspects infrastructure upgrade at Lagos airport [NAN ]

Aviation minister inspects infrastructure upgrade at Lagos airport

The suspects are being remanded in a correctional facility, pending trial [MAPOLY]

We’ve started receiving bank alerts for our students’ loans - MAPOLY Rector

Vice President Kashim Shettima paid a condolence visit to Ningi Emirate in Bauchi State over the demise of the late Emir of Ningi [Presidency]

Shettima calls for stronger ties between FG, traditional institutions

FG grants UTM offshore licence for 2.8m tonnes floating LNG facility [Oil&GasFreeZone]

FG approves offshore licence for 2.8m tonnes floating LNG plant