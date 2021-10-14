RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rep says 2022 budget best under Buhari’s administration

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rep. Leke Abejide (ADC-Kogi) has rated the 2022 budget submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari as the best in the last six years.

President Muhammadu Buhari presents N16.39trn 2022 Budget proposal to joint session of NASS. [Twitter-Punch]
Abejide said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja shortly after the budget passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

Buhari had on Oct. 7, presented the N16.39 trillion 2022 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly for approval.

The legislator who represented Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi, applauded the President for putting up the budget which he said could transform the Nigerian economy in the nearest future.

Abejide said though he won his election on the platform of the African Democratic (ADC) and still represent the party in the green chambers, kudos should be given to Buhari for the budget.

“This is the best budget ever presented by Buhari, you know why, the budget focuses mainly on capital projects and there is assurance that all capital projects will be funded 100 per cent.

“We should give him kudos for that; that is why I have less problem with the money they are borrowing because they are using it for capital project.

“But in politics, when your opponent is doing well and you are on the other side, you will never see the good, it is only the bad aspect you will see; I am not in the APC but I give good credit to this budget.

“I have seen and studied it, though people are talking about the borrowings, I am an economist by training, I am not talking as a layman, am from one of the best universities in Nigeria; borrowing itself is not bad especially when you channel it into what can give you grow and economic development.

“You will not see it now, you see the railways they are building, you will see how it will transform the economy of the country in the nearest future,’’ he said.

