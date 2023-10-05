ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rep raises concern over continuous closure of NASS main gate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Soli noted that the continued closure of the gate posed a significant threat to people.

Nigeria's National Assembly. [Credit: Punch]
Nigeria's National Assembly. [Credit: Punch]

Recommended articles

Soli said this when he moved a motion under matter of privilege during plenary in Abuja on Thursday. He said that although the renovation of the NASS complex had been completed, the main gate remained under lock and keys.

Soli said that the continued closure of the gate posed a significant threat to people, particularly in light of the large number of individuals who gathered at the National Assembly on Oct 4.

Yesterday, there was a gridlock because the sole access gate leading to the premises is locked, access to the premises is becoming increasingly challenging.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I appeal to the NASS management to promptly open this gate, as members are finding it difficult to enter. We are jeopardising our safety by parking vehicles on the main roads,” he said.

He said in the event of an emergency, what would the lawmakers and staff of NASS do. Rep. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (APC-Kano) voiced his agreement with Soli’s observations.

“I want to make it clear that the responsibility of handling the NASS gate current status falls on the FCDA, not on the management of NASS,” he stated.

Speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rep. Benjamin Kalu invited FCDA to a meeting on Friday by 12p.m, to resolve the matter.

“Tomorrow, we will convene at the deputy speaker’s office to address this matter,” he noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate urges FG to redeem ₦10billion IDPs resettlement pledge

Senate urges FG to redeem ₦10billion IDPs resettlement pledge

LASU inaugurates newly-revamped result processing centre

LASU inaugurates newly-revamped result processing centre

Rep raises concern over continuous closure of NASS main gate

Rep raises concern over continuous closure of NASS main gate

FG launches investigations into Meta, DHL, OPay for alleged data breaches

FG launches investigations into Meta, DHL, OPay for alleged data breaches

Supreme Court fixes December 15 to deliver judgment on Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Supreme Court fixes December 15 to deliver judgment on Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Katsina Governor orders audit of local council workers to eradicate fraud

Katsina Governor orders audit of local council workers to eradicate fraud

Benue Govt plans to demolish illegal structures in Makurdi

Benue Govt plans to demolish illegal structures in Makurdi

A terrorist State can't be ideal security partner for us - MURIC tells Wike

A terrorist State can't be ideal security partner for us - MURIC tells Wike

FG announces ₦25,000 grant to vulnerable pensioners by November

FG announces ₦25,000 grant to vulnerable pensioners by November

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary