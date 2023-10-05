Rep raises concern over continuous closure of NASS main gate

Soli said this when he moved a motion under matter of privilege during plenary in Abuja on Thursday. He said that although the renovation of the NASS complex had been completed, the main gate remained under lock and keys.

Soli said that the continued closure of the gate posed a significant threat to people, particularly in light of the large number of individuals who gathered at the National Assembly on Oct 4.

“Yesterday, there was a gridlock because the sole access gate leading to the premises is locked, access to the premises is becoming increasingly challenging.

“I appeal to the NASS management to promptly open this gate, as members are finding it difficult to enter. We are jeopardising our safety by parking vehicles on the main roads,” he said.

He said in the event of an emergency, what would the lawmakers and staff of NASS do. Rep. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (APC-Kano) voiced his agreement with Soli’s observations.

“I want to make it clear that the responsibility of handling the NASS gate current status falls on the FCDA, not on the management of NASS,” he stated.

Speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rep. Benjamin Kalu invited FCDA to a meeting on Friday by 12p.m, to resolve the matter.