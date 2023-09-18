Rep member calls on FG to address erosion in Etsako, Edo

Anamero made the call on Monday during an assessment visit to the Jattu-Fugar-Agenebode road cut off by gully erosion. He said the erosion had cut off Etsako West Local Government from Etsako Central and East local Government Area which are part of the constituency.

Anamero described the situation as worrisome while calling for urgent action by government.

“I want to deeply express my concern about what you have been passing through.

“All I can appeal for is to exercise little patient, I want to assure you as your representative that I will not stop until succor is brought to the people of Etsako Federal Constituency,” Anamero said.

The lawmaker disclosed that officials from the ecological agency had visited the site and called on government and relevant authorities to expedite action on the fixing of the road and other gully sites in the constituency.