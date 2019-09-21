Oke mads his feelings known during the presentation of the Igboetiti Constituency Project Tracking Report (2015–2018) on Saturday in Ogbede, Igboetiti Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The report was sponsored by an Enugu-based non-governmental organisation, Divine Era Development and Social Rights Initiatives, in partnership with ActionAide Nigeria and UK aid.

The lawmaker, who was represented by his Constituency Liaison Officer, Mr Okechukwu Ugwu, described the number of abandoned projects in the area as alarming.

He promised to investigate the circumstances that led to the situation and ensure that those responsible for the failure provided answers to the benefiting communities.

“Most of these abandoned projects have been paid for but not executed. The benefiting communities should begin to ask questions,” Oke said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Igboetiti Constituency Project Tracking Committee, Mr Sebastian Akubue, said that the projects were attracted by Sen. Chuka Utazi, representing Enugu North Senatorial District and Mrs Stella Ngwu, who represented the constituency between 2011 and 2019.

Akubue said that a N15million motorised borehole project at Ama-Etiti Umurusi Village in Ukehe Autonomous Community, attracted by Utazi, had stalled.

“We found out that this project that started in 2018, which they claimed to have completed, was abandoned after drilling and construction of a stanchion without tanks,” he said.

He said that the most pathetic was another N15million motorised borehole project at Ekwegbe High School attracted to the area by Ngwu.

“This project was actually inaugurated but has not functioned for one day due to its low capacity.

“Another N15million motorised borehole project at Umualeke Village in Ukehe, attracted by Ngwu, was also abandoned after drilling and construction of a stanchion without tanks.

“There is no sumo, no engine, no engine house and no plumbing work,” Akubue said.

Responding to the report, the traditional ruler of Ihekwuani-Aku Autonomous Community, Igwe Charles Ochi, said that the natives were utterly disappointed over the situation.

Ochi also requested thorough investigation into the development by relevant anti-graft agencies.

He said that the report was not exhaustive, adding that there were numerous other abandoned projects in the area.

“This is an eye-opener. We are not happy that we are being treated like this by our own people and our youths are getting restive over the situation.

“We must get rid of corruption in Nigeria and this sanitisation must start in our community,” Ochi said.

Reacting, Utazi said that the lawmakers were not given money for the execution of constituency projects.

Utazi, who was represented by his Administrative Secretary, Mr Uba Abonyi, said that a lot of projects were still under construction in the area.

On her part, Ngwu said that it was gratifying that communities had begun to hold their representatives accountable for the dividend of democracy due to their area.

Ngwu, who was represented by Mr Paul Odo, described the report as a new dimension to the nation’s democratic process, saying that society would be better, if sustained.

Earlier, the Executive Director, DEDSRI, Ms Ogechukwu Enwelum, said that the constituency tracking project was under the Strengthening Citizens’ Resistance Against Prevalence of Corruption project.

Enwelum said that the project funded by the UK aid was implemented in the state in partnership with ActionAide Nigeria.

She said that the project was being implemented in six states of the federation and six LGAs of Enugu state.

She said that following a baseline survey by the organisation, it was discovered that the number of projects on ground did not tally with Federal Government’s expenditure since the constituency project regime started.

“Corruption is on the increase and this has affected the quality of life in Nigeria.

“The time has come for communities to rise to the challenge of fighting corruption,” Enwelum said.