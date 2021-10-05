RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rep challenges Buhari to name lawmaker sponsoring terrorism

Representative Ben Igbakpa (PDP-Delta) on Tuesday in Abuja challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to name the particular lawmaker sponsoring terrorism in the country.

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

He raised the motion under matter of privilege on the floor of the House in respect of the President 61st independence anniversary speech.

In his speech, the President reportedly alleged that a National Assembly member is sponsoring secessionists.

Igbakpa, narrating his experience since the President made the allegation, said that he could no longer gain access to some important places.

He added that people now suspect him as a possible financier of terrorists in the country, and urged the house to intervene and ask the President to name the sponsor.

He also urged the leadership of the House to liaise with the leadership of the Senate to meet the President in a bid to unravel the name of the lawmaker.

He also urged the President to immediately prosecute the lawmaker, adding that the President has the power to prosecute.

In his speech, Buhari reportedly said that the recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), and the ongoing investigations being conducted revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals.

“We are vigorously pursuing these financiers including one identified as a serving member of the national assembly.

“This is a clear example of how people abandon their national leadership positions for their selfish gains.

“Instead of preaching unity, they are funding and misleading our youth to conduct criminal acts that sometimes lead to unfortunate and unnecessary loss of lives and property.

As the so-called leaders run abroad to hide, our innocent youths are misled and left in the streets to fight for their senseless and destructive causes,” the president allegedly said.

