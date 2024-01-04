ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reno Omokri wants Tinubu to ban sports betting apps to improve naira

Bayo Wahab

Omokri says gambling has predisposed many Nigerian youths seeking money by all means to petty crimes.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

In a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Omokri said the ban on betting apps would make better sense than the ban on Twitter by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Quoting the National Lottery Trust Fund, the social media influencer lamented that $1 billion is spent on gambling daily in Nigeria, adding that the money spent on gambling in the country goes to Russia, South Africa, and Europe.

He argued that the Nigerian economy won’t grow if more money leaves the country for other countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He tweeted, “President Tinubu can immediately improve the economic conditions of most Nigerians and make the Naira grow by issuing an Executive Order authorising the Nigerian Communications Commission to ban sports betting apps from the App Store of any GSM Internet Service Provider in Nigeria and revoking the licenses of any physical sports betting operators in Nigeria. It makes better sense than Buhari’s draconian #TwitterBan.

“There is such an epidemic of gambling in Nigeria and it is destroying Nigerian youths. $1 billion is spent on gambling daily in Nigeria, according to the National Lottery Trust Fund. Please fact-check me. The average Nigerian spends $15 daily on sports betting and other types of gambling, with the vast majority of that amount leaving our economy and going to places like Russia, South Africa, and Europe. The naira can never sustain its rally under such circumstances.”

Omokri maintained that President Tinubu, a trained accountant “Must know that this parasitic economic sabotage will destroy Nigeria if left unchecked.”

He argued further that gambling has predisposed many Nigerian youths seeking money by all means to petty crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of the petty crime in Nigeria is caused by youths seeking money, by any means, to fund their gambling habit. It would be irresponsible for a first-class accountant like Tinubu not to act on such a matter as threatening to our national security as this gambling epidemic,” Omokri said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Retired colonel accuses Buhari of hindering anti-terrorism fight in his tenure

Retired colonel accuses Buhari of hindering anti-terrorism fight in his tenure

Reno Omokri wants Tinubu to ban sports betting apps to improve naira

Reno Omokri wants Tinubu to ban sports betting apps to improve naira

PDP Benue says it is unperturbed by defection of its officials to APC

PDP Benue says it is unperturbed by defection of its officials to APC

Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Koroma granted asylum in Nigeria

Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Koroma granted asylum in Nigeria

NAF postpones 2024 recruitment attitude test for Trades, Non-Tradesmen/women to January 13

NAF postpones 2024 recruitment attitude test for Trades, Non-Tradesmen/women to January 13

Gbajabiamila’s record in National Assembly can’t be matched - Speaker

Gbajabiamila’s record in National Assembly can’t be matched - Speaker

Wike appointed 15 out of 16 commissioners for Fubara, controls state jets - Ikuli

Wike appointed 15 out of 16 commissioners for Fubara, controls state jets - Ikuli

Aiyadatiwa promises to collaborate with south west governors for continued Amotekun initiative

Aiyadatiwa promises to collaborate with south west governors for continued Amotekun initiative

Nigeria Customs Service generates ₦52.7 billion in Kano, Jigawa in 2023

Nigeria Customs Service generates ₦52.7 billion in Kano, Jigawa in 2023

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide [Leadership News]

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide

Nigeria Population Commission (NPC) [Channels Television]

NPC registers 424,302 births in Gombe, laments reluctance to register deaths