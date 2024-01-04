Reno Omokri wants Tinubu to ban sports betting apps to improve naira

In a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Omokri said the ban on betting apps would make better sense than the ban on Twitter by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Quoting the National Lottery Trust Fund, the social media influencer lamented that $1 billion is spent on gambling daily in Nigeria, adding that the money spent on gambling in the country goes to Russia, South Africa, and Europe.

He argued that the Nigerian economy won’t grow if more money leaves the country for other countries.

He tweeted, “President Tinubu can immediately improve the economic conditions of most Nigerians and make the Naira grow by issuing an Executive Order authorising the Nigerian Communications Commission to ban sports betting apps from the App Store of any GSM Internet Service Provider in Nigeria and revoking the licenses of any physical sports betting operators in Nigeria. It makes better sense than Buhari’s draconian #TwitterBan.

“There is such an epidemic of gambling in Nigeria and it is destroying Nigerian youths. $1 billion is spent on gambling daily in Nigeria, according to the National Lottery Trust Fund. Please fact-check me. The average Nigerian spends $15 daily on sports betting and other types of gambling, with the vast majority of that amount leaving our economy and going to places like Russia, South Africa, and Europe. The naira can never sustain its rally under such circumstances.”

Omokri maintained that President Tinubu, a trained accountant “Must know that this parasitic economic sabotage will destroy Nigeria if left unchecked.”

He argued further that gambling has predisposed many Nigerian youths seeking money by all means to petty crimes.

