Remi Tinubu wants Nigerians to pray for safe return of Nabeeha’s sisters

Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar was recently kidnapped alongside her father, four sisters and her cousin when gunmen attacked her family home in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

The kidnappers later released their father to gather a ransom of ₦60 million before January 12, 2023.

But when the family could not raise the ransom, the terrorists killed Nabeeha and dumped her body for her parents to bury.

However, amid the outrage that followed the killing of the 21-year-old graduate, the president’s wife called on Nigerians to pray for the safe return of the remaining girls in the custody of the terrorists.

In a tweet on Monday, January 15, 2024, Tinubu condoled with the grieving family over the loss of Nabeeha.

“It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the devastating loss of Nabeeha and extend my deepest condolences to her grieving family. In difficult moments like this, I urge the nation to join in fervent prayers for the safe return of these girls,” she said.

The First Lady also urged security agencies to intensify efforts in addressing kidnapping and insecurity in the country, adding that the safety of Nabeeha’s siblings should be their priority.

“Let us hold the families close to our hearts in prayers. I implore our security agencies to intensify their efforts in addressing the pressing matter of kidnappings and insecurity in our nation. The safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters and others in captivity should be our paramount concern.

“To the parents, especially mothers, I appeal for intensified prayers for our children and for peace to prevail in our beloved country. May the Almighty God comfort the Al-Kadriyar family for their loss and may God bring the other children back home safely. God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”