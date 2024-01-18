ADVERTISEMENT
Remi Tinubu empowers 250 elderly persons in Rivers with ₦100,000 each

News Agency Of Nigeria

The First lady noted that the initiative will promote inclusiveness and compassion among Nigerians.

Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]
Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]

Tinubu, represented by the Wife of the Rivers Governor, Valarie Fubara, said the initiative was part of President Bola Tinubu’s agenda of enhancing the socio-economic growth of the nation.

“This was borne out of the commitment and the determination of the president's agenda towards supporting the aged and the elderly, to enable them to engage in productive ventures,” she said.

“We are fully committed and determined to improve the welfare of the aged and the elderly citizens,” she added.

She said the initiative would further promote inclusiveness and compassion among Nigerians, saying no one would be left out by the scheme. She assured that the well-being of the aged and the elderly would be prioritised in recognition of their immense contributions to the nation.

“This scheme was to support 250 vulnerable elderly citizens, aged 65 and above”

“This was also to cushion the effect of the economic situation as well as alleviate the economic hardship being experienced by our esteemed elders” she stated.

“I urge you to embrace life to the fullest, prioritise your health, nurture your minds and strengthen your bonds with loved ones and with God,” she noted.

Tinubu also assured that the young, old and less privileged would also be supported through economic empowerment initiatives.

"We would empower millions of families, while training would be provided for farmers on how to access fertilisers, seedlings and equipment to boost agricultural productivity”.

Earlier, Fubara stated that the Renewed Hope Initiative of the president would be replicated in the state as it was dear in the heart of the governor. She said that the state government would be committed to ensuring it succeeded in all ramifications. Prof Ngozi Odu, the Deputy Governor of the State, said the scheme was a cheering demonstration of concerns for the elderly in the country.

Odu stated that the beneficiaries had been empowered with financial grants and taught the importance of regular medical checkups to know their health status. A 67-year-old, Joseph Ede, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, lauded the initiative of the president and assured that they would make judicious use of the money.

He described the gesture as timely and desirous, especially considering the current economic situation in the country, saying; “we would ensure proper utilisation of the gifts”.

Remi Tinubu empowers 250 elderly persons in Rivers with ₦100,000 each

