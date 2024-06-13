ADVERTISEMENT
Remi Tinubu donates 50,000 notebooks to pupils in Kogi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the inauguration of the notebooks was done on Thursday at the Government House, Lokoja by the wife of Kogi Governor, Hajia Sefinat Ododo.

Speaking in her capacity after unveiling the notebooks, Hajia Ododo appreciated the President’s wife for her commitment to educational development and empowerment of children in public schools across the country.

She commended Mrs Tinubu for her visionary leadership and passion for ensuring quality education for all, stressing that the initiative remained an inspiration worthy of emulation.

The Kogi governor’s wife promised to continue to emulate and support Nigeria’s first lady for a better output, noting that the notebooks were being distributed across the 36 States of the federation.

Mrs Ododo urged Kogi's people to continue supporting her husband to take Kogi to greater heights.

She reaffirmed the governor’s commitment to continue to bridging the gaps in ensuring quality education in the state.

She advised the pupils to take their studies seriously while urging stakeholders to ensure equitable distribution of the notebooks across public primary schools in the state.

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mr Wemi Jones, commended the wife of the President for the gesture towards the development of education in Kogi State.

Jones emphasised that education palliative remained the most sustainable assistance to the people, stressing that Gov. Ododo’s administration would not compromise the educational needs of Kogi children.

Jones stressed that the former Governor, Alh Yahaya Bello, handed over to Ododo who had been trained and groomed to take education to another higher level in Kogi.

The commissioner assured that the necessary structure had been put in place to ensure that the notebooks get to the targeted beneficiaries.

Jones reaffirmed the commitment of Ododo’s administration to ensure that education remained free at basic and secondary levels in public schools across the state.

“Education is free in Kogi. We are paying for all exams; both internal and external examinations at basic and secondary school levels in the state.

“As a ministry, we are irreversibly committed to taking education to a higher level in Kogi because we have a governor that is fully ready and committed to education development,” Jones said.

NAN reports the highlight of the occasion was the unveiling of the notebooks for distribution by Hajia Ododo.

She subsequently handed them over to the commissioner for education for onward distribution to pupils across the state.

