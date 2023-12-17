Remi Tinubu awards scholarship to FUDMA students rescued from kidnappers

The first lady, alongside the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, on Sunday in Abuja, presented N1 million and a new laptop to each of the students who were kidnapped from their private lodge at Dutsin-Ma on Oct. 4.

She said the scholarship would run for four years, being the period the girls, Safiya Mutu, Hasiya Abubakar, Ramat Adam, Fatima Abdullahi and Fatima Mohammed, would spend in school.

They are all currently in the 100 level.

She said that the Federal Government valued their education and safety and promised to give each of their parents N2 million and the Vice Chancellor of FUDMA, Prof. Armaya’u Bichi, N1 million.

“Since your dreadful abduction on Oct. 4, it has been a period of pain for you, your parents, your teachers and indeed all Nigerians. Throughout this period, we have kept faith and trust in God and in our law enforcement agencies that you will return safely.

“Since the incident, law enforcement officers from various agencies worked tirelessly to ensure your return home. Today we thank Almighty God for protecting you and reuniting you with your loved ones.

“I, therefore, join your parents, teachers and all Nigerians to celebrate this day and assure you of our commitment to support you as you begin your recovery after more than 70 days in captivity.”

Mrs Tinubu also promised to go beyond their safe return, promising to do a follow-up on their development both in school and concerning their mental health.

“We will do a follow-up on your journey not only to recover from this sad episode in your lives but to see that you accomplish your mission in your educational pursuit and career interests. You must continue to pursue your educational interests.

“Education is the greatest weapon in the fight against terrorism, by ensuring that you continue to learn, you can rewrite the story of your individual lives and your communities and join in the fight against terrorism and criminality.

“As we provide you with the necessary medical and psychological support, we at the RHI are also committed to providing you with guidance and support to reach your full potential.”

She also commended all security and intelligence services for working tirelessly until the girls returned safely.

“I also commend the leadership role provided by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in effectively coordinating the measures that led to the release of our daughters.

“This is an exemplary show of teamwork and effective interagency coordination which is in line with the vision of President Tinubu, We are hopeful that the lessons learnt through this episode will strengthen ongoing processes in place to free all Nigerians held against their will.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to you, your parents and teachers for your understanding and patience during the challenging period of your captivity.”

The Head of the Network Operation Centre of the Office of the NSA, Brig.-Gen. Olutayo Adesuyi said the first lady’s meeting with the rescued girls is significant as it shows the solidarity of the Federal Governments and support.