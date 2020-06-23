APC South Africa, in a statement jointly signed by Chief Chucks Okoye, Chairman, Board of Trustees, and its Public Relations Officer, Olusegun Badmus, said the late Abe was buried in Garsfontein Cemetery, Pretoria East, on Monday.

Speaking at the funeral service held at Eastside Community Church, Moreletapark, Pretoria East, Pastor Riaan Niemand described the late APCSA chairman as “a man of integrity and a true Christian in good standing.”

In his tribute, APCSA Legal Adviser, Tosin Adeyinka, said that Dr Abe was a leader to be emulated and a friend who believed in unity and peace.

“He has inspirational ability and a man of great ideology who loves his country and his countrymen,” he said.

Among APCSA chieftains at the funeral were BOT member, Otunba Femi Jaiyesimi, Women Leader, Mrs Ben Daniel and General Secretary, Jonathan Oyoh.

The late APCSA Chairman left behind a wife, Dr Bolanle Abe, a daughter, Dr Oluwapelumi Abe and two sons, Ayooluwadun Abe and Oluwagbemi Abe.

Meanwhile, the leadership of APC in Diaspora and Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had mourned the demise of Dr Abe.

In her condolence message, the NIDCOM chairman described the late APCSA chairman as a patriotic Nigerian in South Africa.

“His death has indeed created a big vacuum, but the consolation is in lives he has touched,” Dabiri-Erewa said in her tribute.

Also, Diaspora Secretary, APC Diaspora Chairmen Forum, Ayoola Lawal, condoled with the family of Dr Abe and all the members of APC South Africa, describing him as “a genuine and passionate leader who touched many lives both at home and in the diaspora.

“His leadership qualities, belief in a united and egalitarian Nigeria governed on a template of progressive ideas are worth emulating,” Ayoola said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had last week expressed sadness over the death of the Chairman, APC, South Africa Chapter, Dr Abe.

In his condolence message signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari sympathised with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

President Buhari recalled many meetings with the departed on visits to South Africa, and remarked that he was a man with unmistakable love for Nigeria, and deep commitment to the ideals of the All Progressives Congress.

He said: “Dr Abe looked forward to a Nigeria that would take its rightful place among the comity of nations, and passionately believed in a resurgent country we could all be proud of.

“We will not relent in working towards that goal,” the President had said in his condolence message.

The president urged members of the APC in South Africa to continue the good work pioneered by Dr Abe, particularly in being worthy ambassadors of the party, and their fatherland.